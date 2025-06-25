Citizen Airmen from the 624th Regional Support Group participated in Exercise Pacific Warrior 2025 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 4-8, 2025. Exercise Pacific Warrior 2025 is a combat readiness exercise that demonstrates the 624th RSG’s capabilities to employ the group’s mission-essential tasks in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations and demonstrate the ability to survive, relocate and continue operations following a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear threat of attack.
