    Exercise Pacific Warrior 2025

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Citizen Airmen from the 624th Regional Support Group participated in Exercise Pacific Warrior 2025 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 4-8, 2025. Exercise Pacific Warrior 2025 is a combat readiness exercise that demonstrates the 624th RSG’s capabilities to employ the group’s mission-essential tasks in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations and demonstrate the ability to survive, relocate and continue operations following a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear threat of attack.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968057
    VIRIN: 250607-F-BC258-4316
    Filename: DOD_111097015
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Pacific Warrior 2025, by TSgt Chantal Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    readiness
    Air Force Reserve Command
    624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
    624 Regional Support Group

