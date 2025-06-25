video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Citizen Airmen from the 624th Regional Support Group participated in Exercise Pacific Warrior 2025 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 4-8, 2025. Exercise Pacific Warrior 2025 is a combat readiness exercise that demonstrates the 624th RSG’s capabilities to employ the group’s mission-essential tasks in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations and demonstrate the ability to survive, relocate and continue operations following a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear threat of attack.