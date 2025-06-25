Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station San Diego Non-Compliant Vessel Pursuit Training

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guard Station San Diego 36-foot Special Purpose Craft - Law Enforcement crews conduct non-compliant vessel pursuit training in San Diego, June 17, 2025. As directed in Force Design 2028 and in alignment with Secretary Noem’s guidance to return decision-making to the frontlines, the new use of force policy delegates operational authorities to increase mission effective and reduce risk to Coast Guard personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968055
    VIRIN: 250617-G-YI678-1000
    Filename: DOD_111096973
    Length: 00:27:37
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    USCG
    Station San Diego
    Law Enforcemant training
    Non-Compliant vessel pursuit training
    36-foot Special Purpose Craft - Law Enforcement

