Coast Guard Station San Diego Non-Compliant Vessel Pursuit Training

Coast Guard Station San Diego 36-foot Special Purpose Craft - Law Enforcement crews conduct non-compliant vessel pursuit training in San Diego, June 17, 2025. As directed in Force Design 2028 and in alignment with Secretary Noem’s guidance to return decision-making to the frontlines, the new use of force policy delegates operational authorities to increase mission effective and reduce risk to Coast Guard personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)