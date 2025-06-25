Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU (SOC) Artillery Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct a live fire sustainment training exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 4, 2025. Golf Battery conducted its live fire sustainment training to enhance tactical proficiency and maintain its high level of readiness in preparation of the 22nd MEU (SOC)’s upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 13:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968050
    VIRIN: 250604-M-HC655-5331
    Filename: DOD_111096967
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU (SOC) Artillery Training Exercise, by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    USMC
    M777
    Golf Battery
    22nd MEU (SOC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download