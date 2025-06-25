22nd MEU (SOC) Artillery Training Exercise

U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct a live fire sustainment training exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 4, 2025. Golf Battery conducted its live fire sustainment training to enhance tactical proficiency and maintain its high level of readiness in preparation of the 22nd MEU (SOC)’s upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)
|06.04.2025
|06.25.2025 13:18
