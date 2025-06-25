Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG New Orleans Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    BELLE CHASSE, La.-- U.S. Navy Capt. Roger Phelps Jr., former Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New Orleans commanding officer, turns over responsibilities of commanding officer to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Audrey Harrington, new NTAG New Orleans commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony joined by friends and family onboard Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, June 9, 2025. NTAG New Orleans' role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy's Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans' area of responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles withing Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Spaecialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968047
    VIRIN: 250609-N-OQ442-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111096957
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG New Orleans Change of Command, by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    NTAG
    NTAG New Orleans

