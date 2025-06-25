NTAG New Orleans Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BELLE CHASSE, La.-- U.S. Navy Capt. Roger Phelps Jr., former Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New Orleans commanding officer, turns over responsibilities of commanding officer to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Audrey Harrington, new NTAG New Orleans commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony joined by friends and family onboard Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, June 9, 2025. NTAG New Orleans' role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy's Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans' area of responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles withing Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Spaecialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)