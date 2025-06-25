U.S. Army Airborne Students, assigned to Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, attend the Army's Basic Airborne Course at Fort Benning, GA., June 8-12, 2025. The Basic Airborne Course is a three week course where Soldiers from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are trained in basic paratrooper techniques and focuses on developing leadership, self-confidence, and aggression through physical and mental conditioning, preparing Soldiers for parachute operations in combat.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner, Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh, Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner, Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
music from motionarray.com
|06.13.2025
|06.25.2025 12:08
|Package
|968035
|250613-A-CG814-1001
|DOD_111096801
|00:03:40
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|2
|2
