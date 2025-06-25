Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard Engineers support community through Innovative Readiness Training Program

    ORTING, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward 

    96th Troop Command

    Soldiers from the 176th Engineer Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, work toward finishing construction of a restroom at Charter Park in Orting Wash., June 20, 2025. The project is part of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program, which offers U.S. communities support in construction, health care, transportation and cybersecurity. The work is taking place during the unit’s annual training June 16–30. Sgt. 1st Class Alex Stockner, an engineer with the 176th Engineer Company, described the project. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 11:50
    Location: ORTING, WASHINGTON, US

