Soldiers from the 176th Engineer Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, work toward finishing construction of a restroom at Charter Park in Orting Wash., June 20, 2025. The project is part of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program, which offers U.S. communities support in construction, health care, transportation and cybersecurity. The work is taking place during the unit’s annual training June 16–30. Sgt. 1st Class Alex Stockner, an engineer with the 176th Engineer Company, described the project. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 11:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968033
|VIRIN:
|250620-Z-QD330-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111096760
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ORTING, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Washington National Guard Engineers support community through Innovative Readiness Training Program, by SFC Nicolas A. Cloward, identified by DVIDS
