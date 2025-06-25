176th Engineer Company Build Latrine in Orting Park, Wash.

Soldiers from the 176th Engineer Company, 96th Troop Command, 420th Chemical Battalion, Washington National Guard, work toward finishing construction of a latrine in Orting Park, Wash., June 20, 2025. The construction is part of their annual training taking place June 16-30. Sgt. 1st Class Alex Stockner, an engineer for the 176th Engineer Company, describes the project. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 11:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968033
|VIRIN:
|250620-Z-QD330-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111096760
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ORTING, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
