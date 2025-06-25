176th Engineer Company Build Latrine in Orting Park, Wash.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 176th Engineer Company, 96th Troop Command, 420th Chemical Battalion, Washington National Guard, work toward finishing construction of a latrine in Orting Park, Wash., June 20, 2025. The construction is part of their annual training taking place June 16-30. Sgt. 1st Class Alex Stockner, an engineer for the 176th Engineer Company, describes the project. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)