    Hanging with Hafer: Culture of Excellence 2.0

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    250624-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (June 24, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Jenn Hafer outlines the Culture of Excellence 2.0 core values: embracing warfighter focused, agile readiness & resilience, radical ownership, and audacious innovation is key to empowering those who serve. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    NAVWAR
    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command
    Culture of Excellence 2.0

