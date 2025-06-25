250624-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (June 24, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Jenn Hafer outlines the Culture of Excellence 2.0 core values: embracing warfighter focused, agile readiness & resilience, radical ownership, and audacious innovation is key to empowering those who serve. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 11:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968028
|VIRIN:
|250624-N-GC965-1001
|PIN:
|250624
|Filename:
|DOD_111096686
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanging with Hafer: Culture of Excellence 2.0, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
