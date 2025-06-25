Hanging with Hafer: Introduction to 1NAVWAR Wellness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250319-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (March 19, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Jenn Hafer introduces the 1NAVWAR Wellness program. The initiative focuses on eight dimensions of wellness that creates a balance across all areas of life starting with intellectual, emotional, spiritual, environmental, financial, occupational, social, and physical. Hafer cultivates a collaborative community focused on growth and connection to better serve the warfighter. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)