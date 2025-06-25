Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanging with Hafer: Introduction to 1NAVWAR Wellness

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    250319-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (March 19, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Jenn Hafer introduces the 1NAVWAR Wellness program. The initiative focuses on eight dimensions of wellness that creates a balance across all areas of life starting with intellectual, emotional, spiritual, environmental, financial, occupational, social, and physical. Hafer cultivates a collaborative community focused on growth and connection to better serve the warfighter. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968026
    VIRIN: 250319-N-GC965-1001
    PIN: 250319
    Filename: DOD_111096682
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

