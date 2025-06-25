250319-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (March 19, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Jenn Hafer introduces the 1NAVWAR Wellness program. The initiative focuses on eight dimensions of wellness that creates a balance across all areas of life starting with intellectual, emotional, spiritual, environmental, financial, occupational, social, and physical. Hafer cultivates a collaborative community focused on growth and connection to better serve the warfighter. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968026
|VIRIN:
|250319-N-GC965-1001
|PIN:
|250319
|Filename:
|DOD_111096682
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Hanging with Hafer: Introduction to 1NAVWAR Wellness, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
