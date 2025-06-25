The 141st Civil Engineer Squadron, deployed in support of the Seward Military Resort renovation June 1 through June 13 2025, in Seward Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 11:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|968024
|VIRIN:
|250613-Z-TX888-7105
|Filename:
|DOD_111096664
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 141st Civil Engineer Squadron support Seward Military Resort renovation, by TSgt Kayleigh Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
