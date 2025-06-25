Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st Civil Engineer Squadron support Seward Military Resort renovation

    SEWARD, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kayleigh Phillips 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    The 141st Civil Engineer Squadron, deployed in support of the Seward Military Resort renovation June 1 through June 13 2025, in Seward Alaska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 11:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 968024
    VIRIN: 250613-Z-TX888-7105
    Filename: DOD_111096664
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SEWARD, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141st Civil Engineer Squadron support Seward Military Resort renovation, by TSgt Kayleigh Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    141st Air Refueling Wing
    141st Civil Engineer Squadron
    #contentcollectionweek, #readiness

