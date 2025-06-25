Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RC25 UH-60 helicopter familiarization

    CAMP EDWARDS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Toohey 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion 126th Aviation Regiment of the Massachusetts Army National Guard conduct UH-60 helicopter familiarization flights during Regional Cooperation 25, at Camp Edwards, Mass, June 18, 2025. Nearly 250 military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and the United States, along with observers from Armenia, United Kingdom, and Georgia, began the 14-day Regional Cooperation 25. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. James Toohey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968021
    VIRIN: 250624-Z-LP666-1001
    PIN: 250624
    Filename: DOD_111096634
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CAMP EDWARDS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RC25 UH-60 helicopter familiarization, by SGT James Toohey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    UH-60
    regionalcooperation25
    RegionalCooperation2025
    RC25

