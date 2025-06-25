RC25 UH-60 helicopter familiarization

U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion 126th Aviation Regiment of the Massachusetts Army National Guard conduct UH-60 helicopter familiarization flights during Regional Cooperation 25, at Camp Edwards, Mass, June 18, 2025. Nearly 250 military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and the United States, along with observers from Armenia, United Kingdom, and Georgia, began the 14-day Regional Cooperation 25. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. James Toohey)
