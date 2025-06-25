Alpha Company Motto Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New Marines with Alpha Company, 1rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 17, 2025. The motivational run takes place on Family Day, the day before graduation, and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Video Pfc. Emma Powell)