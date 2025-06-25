Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Motto Run

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Pfc. Emma Powell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with Alpha Company, 1rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 17, 2025. The motivational run takes place on Family Day, the day before graduation, and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Video Pfc. Emma Powell)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 10:05
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

