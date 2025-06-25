New Marines with Alpha Company, 1rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 17, 2025. The motivational run takes place on Family Day, the day before graduation, and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Video Pfc. Emma Powell)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 10:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968013
|VIRIN:
|250617-M-EP123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111096516
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpha Company Motto Run, by PFC Emma Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
