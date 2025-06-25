Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Badge Bulletin - BM1 OIC SWE Points

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Master Chief Petty Officer Grant Heffner, the Boatswain’s Mate Rating Force Master Chief, chats about his reasoning to award 20 service wide exam points to first class petty officer Boatswain’s Mates who have at least one Officer-In-Charge (OIC) certification. For a rating in which leadership is an expectation, Boatswain’s Mates are now even more incentivized to seek out the challenging OIC certification. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 09:56
    Category: Series
    TAGS

    SWE
    Badge Bulletin
    BM1 OIC

