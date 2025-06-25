Badge Bulletin - BM1 OIC SWE Points

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Chief Petty Officer Grant Heffner, the Boatswain’s Mate Rating Force Master Chief, chats about his reasoning to award 20 service wide exam points to first class petty officer Boatswain’s Mates who have at least one Officer-In-Charge (OIC) certification. For a rating in which leadership is an expectation, Boatswain’s Mates are now even more incentivized to seek out the challenging OIC certification. (U.S. Coast Guard video)