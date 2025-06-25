Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Coast Guard AMTs and AETs service MH-65 Dolphin

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City service a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at the National Capital Region Air Defense Facility in Washington, D.C., June 24, 2025. The aviation maintenance technicians and avionics electrical technicians serviced and maintained the helicopters airframe and electronics systems. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968009
    VIRIN: 250624-G-FN033-6777
    Filename: DOD_111096438
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Helicopoter
    Coast Guard
    Washington dc

