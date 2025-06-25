Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60 Seconds with the SG: Retention

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Rear Adm. Darin Via, the U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, answers a question regarding retention and reenlistment in Navy Medicine, June 25. Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    Navy Medicine (BUMED)

