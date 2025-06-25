Legacy of Educating Warfighters: History of Professional Military Education

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For 250 years the Army has boldly fought the nation’s battles across the globe. Deliberate actions to educate and train Soldiers has been a central contribution to the lethality of Warfighters since the 19th Century. The following describes the modernization and standardization of Army Professional Military Education.

As the battlefield continues to change, the need for highly educated and dedicated fighters has stood steadfast. As the Army University celebrates its 10th anniversary our mission is clear and unwavering – We Will Educate to Win.