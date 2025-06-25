Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of Educating Warfighters: History of Professional Military Education

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Sarah Hauck 

    The Army University

    For 250 years the Army has boldly fought the nation’s battles across the globe. Deliberate actions to educate and train Soldiers has been a central contribution to the lethality of Warfighters since the 19th Century. The following describes the modernization and standardization of Army Professional Military Education.
    As the battlefield continues to change, the need for highly educated and dedicated fighters has stood steadfast. As the Army University celebrates its 10th anniversary our mission is clear and unwavering – We Will Educate to Win.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    army university
    Professional Military Education

