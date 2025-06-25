Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, maneuver through the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, March 18, 2025. The course is designed to challenge the recruits’ physical agility and mental focus by completing obstacles that require their strength, balance, and determination. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
This work, Hotel Co Confidence Course B-Roll, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
