    Hotel Co Confidence Course B-Roll

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, maneuver through the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, March 18, 2025. The course is designed to challenge the recruits’ physical agility and mental focus by completing obstacles that require their strength, balance, and determination. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968003
    VIRIN: 250318-M-VW800-1002
    Filename: DOD_111096384
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    USMC, boot camp, Confidence Course, Recruit training, ERR, MCRDPI

