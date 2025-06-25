Hotel Co Confidence Course B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, maneuver through the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, March 18, 2025. The course is designed to challenge the recruits’ physical agility and mental focus by completing obstacles that require their strength, balance, and determination. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)