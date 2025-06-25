Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army conducts Wet Gap Crossing alongside Italian and Romanian Soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    06.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, alongside Italian and Romanian soldiers showcased seamless, rapid response integration during a wet gap crossing during exercise Saber Guardian 25 in Frecatei, Romania, June 12, 2025. Saber Guardian 25 is an exercise co-led by the Romanian Joint Force Command and U.S. Army Europe that is designed to improve the integration of multinational combat forces and interoperability, enabling Allies and forces to operate together, allowing them to communicate more effectively through shared procedures creating war ready Soldiers ready to defend on any front. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 08:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 967992
    VIRIN: 250625-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_111096330
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army conducts Wet Gap Crossing alongside Italian and Romanian Soldiers, by SSgt Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFNE
    Saber Guardian
    StrongerTogether
    Defender Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download