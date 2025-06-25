U.S. Army conducts Wet Gap Crossing alongside Italian and Romanian Soldiers

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, alongside Italian and Romanian soldiers showcased seamless, rapid response integration during a wet gap crossing during exercise Saber Guardian 25 in Frecatei, Romania, June 12, 2025. Saber Guardian 25 is an exercise co-led by the Romanian Joint Force Command and U.S. Army Europe that is designed to improve the integration of multinational combat forces and interoperability, enabling Allies and forces to operate together, allowing them to communicate more effectively through shared procedures creating war ready Soldiers ready to defend on any front. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)
|06.12.2025
|06.25.2025 08:15
|Newscasts
|RO
