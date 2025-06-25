3-321 FAR Runs Relay Race in Honor of Unit History

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, conduct a relay race at Camp Tapa, Estonia, June 18, 2025. The relay race, in honor of 3-321 FAR’s history in World War I and World War II, was based on the unit’s movements from Imécourt, France to Les Islettes, France; Omaha Beach, France to Catz, France; and Eindhoven, Netherlands to Nijmegen, Netherlands, with Soldiers collectively running 93.2 miles to commemorate these historic routes. 3-321 FAR, a rotational unit supporting Task Force Voit, reinforces the U.S. presence in the European theater by deterring adversaries and providing combat-credible forces along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)