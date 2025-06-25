Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-321 FAR Runs Relay Race in Honor of Unit History

    CAMP TAPA, ESTONIA

    06.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, conduct a relay race at Camp Tapa, Estonia, June 18, 2025. The relay race, in honor of 3-321 FAR’s history in World War I and World War II, was based on the unit’s movements from Imécourt, France to Les Islettes, France; Omaha Beach, France to Catz, France; and Eindhoven, Netherlands to Nijmegen, Netherlands, with Soldiers collectively running 93.2 miles to commemorate these historic routes. 3-321 FAR, a rotational unit supporting Task Force Voit, reinforces the U.S. presence in the European theater by deterring adversaries and providing combat-credible forces along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 08:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967989
    VIRIN: 250618-A-YI872-4423
    Filename: DOD_111096314
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CAMP TAPA, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-321 FAR Runs Relay Race in Honor of Unit History, by PFC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    3-321 FAR
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

