3-321 FAR Runs Relay Race in Honor of Unit History

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, conduct a relay race at Camp Tapa, Estonia, June 18, 2025. The relay race, in honor of 3-321 FAR’s history in World War I and World War II, was based on the unit’s movements from Imécourt, France to Les Islettes, France; Omaha Beach, France to Catz, France; and Eindhoven, Netherlands to Nijmegen, Netherlands, with Soldiers collectively running 93.2 miles to commemorate these historic routes. 3-321 FAR, a rotational unit supporting Task Force Voit, reinforces the U.S. presence in the European theater by deterring adversaries and providing combat-credible forces along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
