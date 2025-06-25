PSA reminding service members to register their pets at local veterinary facilities for PCS season.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 08:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|967988
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111096311
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Traveling with Pets - AFN PSA, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.