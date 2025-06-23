U.S. Army Garrison Poland celebrates the U.S. Army's 250th birthday alongside Polish citizens in Boleslawiec, Poland, June 14, 2025. The U.S. Army Birthday celebration marked a historic partnership between USAG Poland and the host nation community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|06.14.2025
Date Posted: 06.25.2025
|Newscasts
|967983
VIRIN: 250614-F-XX926-1008
|DOD_111096203
|00:01:00
|PL
|0
|0
This work, USAG Poland, U.S. Army 250th birthday celebration - AFN News, by SrA Gabriel Held and SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
