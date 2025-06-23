MCAS Iwakuni Aircraft Salvage Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, U.S. Airmen from Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Japan Air Self-Defense Force members with 5th and 6th Air Wing, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members from Fleet Air Wing 31, Royal Air Force airmen with Joint Aircraft Recovery Transportation Squadron, and Luftwaffe (German air force) personnel with German Air Force Command 4 II and Air Force Troop Command Support Wing 2 hosted crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 5, 2025. CDDAR is an annual training event conducted in coordination with the Joint Program Office for the F-35 program to enable foreign, multi-agency partners to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures and rescue techniques, further enhancing capabilities across countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)