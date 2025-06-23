Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Aircraft Salvage Recovery

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, U.S. Airmen from Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Japan Air Self-Defense Force members with 5th and 6th Air Wing, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members from Fleet Air Wing 31, Royal Air Force airmen with Joint Aircraft Recovery Transportation Squadron, and Luftwaffe (German air force) personnel with German Air Force Command 4 II and Air Force Troop Command Support Wing 2 hosted crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 5, 2025. CDDAR is an annual training event conducted in coordination with the Joint Program Office for the F-35 program to enable foreign, multi-agency partners to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures and rescue techniques, further enhancing capabilities across countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 03:40
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Aircraft Salvage Recovery, by LCpl Isaac De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Simulated
    Training
    aircraft salvage and recovery

