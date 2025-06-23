On June 18, 2025, Yokota's 374th Operations Group took part in Samurai Swap, a cross-functional immersion program for airmen to shadow other careers. Airmen from other squadrons spent the morning on a C-12J incentive flight.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 02:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967980
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-HI767-9553
|Filename:
|DOD_111096103
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th Operations Group Shadow Program: C-12J, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
