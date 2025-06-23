Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th Operations Group Shadow Program: C-12J

    JAPAN

    06.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    On June 18, 2025, Yokota's 374th Operations Group took part in Samurai Swap, a cross-functional immersion program for airmen to shadow other careers. Airmen from other squadrons spent the morning on a C-12J incentive flight.

    Location: JP

    This work, 374th Operations Group Shadow Program: C-12J, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

