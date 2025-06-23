Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRMC Commander Farewell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.24.2025

    Video by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    B-roll of U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, engaging with staff, visiting hospital departments, and conducting leadership duties at LRMC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 00:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967973
    VIRIN: 250625-D-SH479-2199
    Filename: DOD_111095938
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC Commander Farewell, by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download