Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Sasebo Child Youth Programs held a basketball tournament at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fleet Fitness Complex, June 22, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|06.21.2025
|06.25.2025 00:26
|Newscasts
|967972
|250622-N-KM181-1001
|DOD_111095934
|00:01:00
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|0
|0
This work, MWR Sasebo CYP Basketball Tournament, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
