    MWR Sasebo CYP Basketball Tournament

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.21.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    AFN Sasebo

    Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Sasebo Child Youth Programs held a basketball tournament at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fleet Fitness Complex, June 22, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 00:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 967972
    VIRIN: 250622-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111095934
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    basketball
    Japan
    COMREL (community relations)
    MWR
    CYP

