The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Safety Office held a Basic Riders Course on base and at Fueling Station Akasaki, June 16, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 00:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967970
|VIRIN:
|250616-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111095919
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, CFAS Basic Rider Course, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS
