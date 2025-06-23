Coast Guard rescues 1 from water near Molokai

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescues a 59-year-old man after his vessel sank near Molokai June 24, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders directed the launch of helicopter crews that located a 59-year-old man clinging to a bait box after receiving a mayday call from the man approximately 2 miles southwest of Ilio Point. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
