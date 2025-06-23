Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 1 from water near Molokai

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescues a 59-year-old man after his vessel sank near Molokai June 24, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders directed the launch of helicopter crews that located a 59-year-old man clinging to a bait box after receiving a mayday call from the man approximately 2 miles southwest of Ilio Point. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 22:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967967
    VIRIN: 250624-G-G0214-2002
    Filename: DOD_111095812
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    SAR
    USCG
    Hawaii
    ASBP
    14th Coast Guard District

