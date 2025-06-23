Oregon National Guard's Rees Training Center Hosts Nation's Most Successful Burrowing Owl Colony

The Oregon National Guard's Rees Training Center hosts the most successful burrowing owl colony in the United States, with over 100 nesting pairs thriving in an innovative artificial burrow system. This 17-year collaborative conservation effort between the Oregon Military Department and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation demonstrates how military training missions and wildlife conservation can successfully coexist.
