A refurbished World War II era Fighting Seabee lands home to commemorate the Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School 80th Anniversary and Basic Class 278 Graduation.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 19:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967965
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-EP681-4217
|Filename:
|DOD_111095593
|Length:
|00:13:40
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WWII Fighting Seabee lands home at the Naval Civil Engineers Corps Officers School, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
