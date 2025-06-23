Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII Fighting Seabee lands home at the Naval Civil Engineers Corps Officers School

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    A refurbished World War II era Fighting Seabee lands home to commemorate the Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School 80th Anniversary and Basic Class 278 Graduation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 19:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967965
    VIRIN: 250509-N-EP681-4217
    Filename: DOD_111095593
    Length: 00:13:40
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII Fighting Seabee lands home at the Naval Civil Engineers Corps Officers School, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMCB 4
    CECOS
    CSFE
    BC 278
    CECOS 80th Anniversary
    WWII Fighting Seabee

