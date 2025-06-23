Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    735 AMS Interactive Passenger Service Kiosk Innovation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Cowan 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Senior Airmen Christopher Dudley and Xavier Hall, passenger terminal agents assigned to the 735th Air Mobility Squadron, explain the new Passenger Service Kiosk Innovation at the Passenger Terminal at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 24, 2025. This interactive kiosk reduces repetitive inquiries at the Passenger Service Counter during missions, providing a more streamlined and comprehensive experience for Space-A and Space-R travelers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Cowan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 19:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967964
    VIRIN: 250624-F-HO012-1001
    Filename: DOD_111095591
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 735 AMS Interactive Passenger Service Kiosk Innovation, by SSgt Victoria Cowan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Passenger terminal
    innovation
    735th Air Mobility Squadron
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing
    Innovation and Technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download