735 AMS Interactive Passenger Service Kiosk Innovation

Senior Airmen Christopher Dudley and Xavier Hall, passenger terminal agents assigned to the 735th Air Mobility Squadron, explain the new Passenger Service Kiosk Innovation at the Passenger Terminal at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 24, 2025. This interactive kiosk reduces repetitive inquiries at the Passenger Service Counter during missions, providing a more streamlined and comprehensive experience for Space-A and Space-R travelers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Cowan)