The Illinois Army National Guard is training alongside their partner nation of Poland June 1-15. Five snipers—three from the 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment, and two from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment—are working with Poland’s Territorial Defense Forces and border guards to enhance advanced marksmanship and patrolling skills. The training is focused on increasing lethality, mobility, and survivability through real-world tactics, including tripod shooting and egress planning. This exchange reflects years of partnership and mutual growth under the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 18:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967961
|VIRIN:
|250611-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111095514
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Illinois National Guard snipers train with Polish partners, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.