Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois National Guard snipers train with Polish partners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Illinois Army National Guard is training alongside their partner nation of Poland June 1-15. Five snipers—three from the 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment, and two from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment—are working with Poland’s Territorial Defense Forces and border guards to enhance advanced marksmanship and patrolling skills. The training is focused on increasing lethality, mobility, and survivability through real-world tactics, including tripod shooting and egress planning. This exchange reflects years of partnership and mutual growth under the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 18:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967961
    VIRIN: 250611-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_111095514
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard snipers train with Polish partners, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    snipers
    State Partnership Program
    Poland
    Illinois National Guard
    National Guard
    SPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download