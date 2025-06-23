Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 41 Mission Video

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes and Senior Airman William Pugh

    2D Audiovisual Squadron, Operating Location X

    Space Base Delta 41 (SBD 41) was activated at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., June 18, 2025. SBD 41 is responsible for combat support, combat service support, weapon system infrastructure, and installation support to space operational missions at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, as well as assigned geographically separated units at Ka’ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii, and New Boston SFS, New Hampshire. (U.S. Space Force video by TSgt Kirsten Brandes and SrA William Pugh)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 18:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967957
    VIRIN: 250618-F-RR403-7748
    PIN: 250020
    Filename: DOD_111095479
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: COLORADO, US

    combat support
    SPOC
    Space Operations Command
    Schriever Space Force Base
    Space Base Delta 41
    SBD 41

