    Marines Live-Fire Exercise Aboard USNS Comfort

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (June 19, 2025) Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025, June 19, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967948
    VIRIN: 250619-A-DT406-1001
    Filename: DOD_111095314
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Marines Live-Fire Exercise Aboard USNS Comfort, by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    CP25

