Guardians from the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron (16 EWS) conduct training on peaking and poling an antenna on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 19, 2025. The 16th EWS is the Space Force’s premier defensive space control unit. The squadron protects critical satellite communication links to achieve a near-global capability to detect, characterize, geolocate and report sources of electromagnetic interference (EMI) on U.S. military and commercial satellites. (U.S. Space Force video by Mr. Darius Caldwell, TSgt Kirsten Brandes, and SrA William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967947
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-RR403-3013
|Filename:
|DOD_111095313
|Length:
|00:07:26
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron conducts training, by TSgt Kirsten Brandes, Darius Caldwell and SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
