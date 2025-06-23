Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron conducts training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes, Darius Caldwell and Senior Airman William Pugh

    2D Audiovisual Squadron, Operating Location X

    Guardians from the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron (16 EWS) conduct training on peaking and poling an antenna on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 19, 2025. The 16th EWS is the Space Force’s premier defensive space control unit. The squadron protects critical satellite communication links to achieve a near-global capability to detect, characterize, geolocate and report sources of electromagnetic interference (EMI) on U.S. military and commercial satellites. (U.S. Space Force video by Mr. Darius Caldwell, TSgt Kirsten Brandes, and SrA William Pugh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967947
    VIRIN: 250519-F-RR403-3013
    Filename: DOD_111095313
    Length: 00:07:26
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron conducts training, by TSgt Kirsten Brandes, Darius Caldwell and SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardian
    USSF
    Space Electromagnetic Warfare
    U.S. Space Force
    16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron
    Mission Delta 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download