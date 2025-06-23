16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron conducts training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Guardians from the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron (16 EWS) conduct training on peaking and poling an antenna on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 19, 2025. The 16th EWS is the Space Force’s premier defensive space control unit. The squadron protects critical satellite communication links to achieve a near-global capability to detect, characterize, geolocate and report sources of electromagnetic interference (EMI) on U.S. military and commercial satellites. (U.S. Space Force video by Mr. Darius Caldwell, TSgt Kirsten Brandes, and SrA William Pugh)