VMM-261 Conducts a Familiarization Flight

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261), conduct a familiarization flight in an MV-22 Osprey aircraft over Colorado, June 17, 2025. As the air combat element of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Alert Contingency MAGTF (SPMAGTF-ACM), VMM-261 conducted a deployment for training to increase the squadron’s proficiency in high altitude aviation operations and improve overall combat readiness for any potential MAGTF missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)
|06.17.2025
|06.24.2025 17:00
|B-Roll
|967945
|250617-M-DC083-1001
|DOD_111095231
|00:03:42
|COLORADO, US
|2
|2
