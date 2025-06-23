Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMFS Opening Ceremony Reel

    POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MAURITIUS

    06.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, commander, Command Task Force 66, delivers opening remarks during the African Maritime Forces Summit in Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius, June 24, 2025. The ceremony formally opened the African Maritime Forces Summit 2025 and included introductions, keynote speeches, and both the United States and Mauritius national anthems were played live. AMFS is a summit that seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967943
    VIRIN: 250624-M-RT859-1005
    Filename: DOD_111095196
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    AMFS
    AfricanMaritimeForcesSummit2025

