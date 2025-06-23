AMFS Opening Ceremony Reel

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, commander, Command Task Force 66, delivers opening remarks during the African Maritime Forces Summit in Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius, June 24, 2025. The ceremony formally opened the African Maritime Forces Summit 2025 and included introductions, keynote speeches, and both the United States and Mauritius national anthems were played live. AMFS is a summit that seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MU
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
