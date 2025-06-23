Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPMAGTF-ACM Conducts Advanced Water Survival Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Alert Contingency MAGTF and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit take part in a Water Survival Advanced course at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 3, 2025. WSA training is a week-long course that prepares Marines and Sailors for execution of emergency activation plans, water survival and rescue scenarios, and risk mitigation employment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967942
    VIRIN: 250603-M-DC083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111095162
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-ACM Conducts Advanced Water Survival Training, by Cpl Osmar VasquezHernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WSA, Water Survival, USMCNews, Camp Lejeune, SPMAGTF-ACM, Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download