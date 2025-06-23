U.S. Marines with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Alert Contingency MAGTF and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit take part in a Water Survival Advanced course at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 3, 2025. WSA training is a week-long course that prepares Marines and Sailors for execution of emergency activation plans, water survival and rescue scenarios, and risk mitigation employment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967942
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-DC083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111095162
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SPMAGTF-ACM Conducts Advanced Water Survival Training, by Cpl Osmar VasquezHernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
