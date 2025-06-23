SPMAGTF-ACM Conducts Advanced Water Survival Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Alert Contingency MAGTF and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit take part in a Water Survival Advanced course at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 3, 2025. WSA training is a week-long course that prepares Marines and Sailors for execution of emergency activation plans, water survival and rescue scenarios, and risk mitigation employment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)