VALENT 25 at Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, FL, showcased the vital collaboration between Air Forces Space (AFSPACE), First Air Force, Detachment 3, and NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration. This event served as a validation exercise for the pararescuemen from the 306th Rescue Squadron and aircraft from the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 and Hawaii Air National Guard as they conducted a simulated launch pad abort scenario and ascent abort scenario, reinforcing mission readiness for human spaceflight operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 16:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967941
|VIRIN:
|250612-D-YV939-9702
|Filename:
|DOD_111095141
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VALENT 25, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.