video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967941" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VALENT 25 at Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, FL, showcased the vital collaboration between Air Forces Space (AFSPACE), First Air Force, Detachment 3, and NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration. This event served as a validation exercise for the pararescuemen from the 306th Rescue Squadron and aircraft from the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 and Hawaii Air National Guard as they conducted a simulated launch pad abort scenario and ascent abort scenario, reinforcing mission readiness for human spaceflight operations.