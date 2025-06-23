Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VALENT 25

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Michael Sparks 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)

    VALENT 25 at Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, FL, showcased the vital collaboration between Air Forces Space (AFSPACE), First Air Force, Detachment 3, and NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration. This event served as a validation exercise for the pararescuemen from the 306th Rescue Squadron and aircraft from the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 and Hawaii Air National Guard as they conducted a simulated launch pad abort scenario and ascent abort scenario, reinforcing mission readiness for human spaceflight operations.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967941
    VIRIN: 250612-D-YV939-9702
    Filename: DOD_111095141
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US

