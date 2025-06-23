Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMFS Key Leaders Engagement B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MAURITIUS

    06.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, commander, Command Task Force 66, Mr. Rampersad Sooroojebally, Mauritian Commissioner of Police, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, attend a Key Leader Engagement in Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius, June 24, 2025. The African Maritime Forces Summit 2025 is a summit that seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967938
    VIRIN: 250624-M-RT859-1003
    Filename: DOD_111095098
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMFS Key Leaders Engagement B-Roll, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMFS
    AMFS25
    AfricanMaritimeForcesSummit2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download