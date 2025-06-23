AMFS Key Leaders Engagement B-Roll

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, commander, Command Task Force 66, Mr. Rampersad Sooroojebally, Mauritian Commissioner of Police, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, attend a Key Leader Engagement in Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius, June 24, 2025. The African Maritime Forces Summit 2025 is a summit that seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
06.24.2025
06.24.2025 16:23
B-Roll
967938
250624-M-RT859-1003
DOD_111095098
00:01:13
|Location:
POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MU
1
1
