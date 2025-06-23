AMFS Key Leaders Engagement B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, commander, Command Task Force 66, Mr. Rampersad Sooroojebally, Mauritian Commissioner of Police, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, attend a Key Leader Engagement in Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius, June 24, 2025. The African Maritime Forces Summit 2025 is a summit that seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)