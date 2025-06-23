Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Jackson Huston 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Army JROTC cadets participate in the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl in Washington D.C. June 15-23. Competition consists of the Army JROTC Leadership Bowl, a collection of teamwork development challenges, and the Joint Service JROTC Academic Bowl, a battle of the wit.

    Leadership Bowl: 00:00-08:00
    1st Place- Thomas A. Edison CTE High School, Jamaica, N.Y.
    2nd Place- Francis Lewis High School, Fresh Meadows, N.Y.
    3rd Place Benedictine Military School, Savannah, Ga.

    Interview: 08:00-08:36 Cadet Jessica Huang, Francis Lewis High School

    Army Academic Bowl Championship: 08:36-13:42
    1st Place- White Station High School. Memphis, Tenn.
    2nd Place- Lake Braddock High School, Burke, Va.
    3rd Place- Stuttgart High School, Germany

    Interview: 13:42-14:35 Cadet Chris Kirkland, White Station High School

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967937
    VIRIN: 250623-A-RU014-2759
    Filename: DOD_111095096
    Length: 00:14:35
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl, by Jackson Huston, identified by DVIDS

    JROTC
    Army JROTC
    Leadership Bowl
    JLAB 2025
    Academic Bowl

