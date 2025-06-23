Army JROTC cadets participate in the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl in Washington D.C. June 15-23. Competition consists of the Army JROTC Leadership Bowl, a collection of teamwork development challenges, and the Joint Service JROTC Academic Bowl, a battle of the wit.
Leadership Bowl: 00:00-08:00
1st Place- Thomas A. Edison CTE High School, Jamaica, N.Y.
2nd Place- Francis Lewis High School, Fresh Meadows, N.Y.
3rd Place Benedictine Military School, Savannah, Ga.
Interview: 08:00-08:36 Cadet Jessica Huang, Francis Lewis High School
Army Academic Bowl Championship: 08:36-13:42
1st Place- White Station High School. Memphis, Tenn.
2nd Place- Lake Braddock High School, Burke, Va.
3rd Place- Stuttgart High School, Germany
Interview: 13:42-14:35 Cadet Chris Kirkland, White Station High School
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967937
|VIRIN:
|250623-A-RU014-2759
|Filename:
|DOD_111095096
|Length:
|00:14:35
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl, by Jackson Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
