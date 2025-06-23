Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Test Other-26a

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Missile Defense Agency

    The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), in cooperation with U.S. Space Force and U.S. Northern Command, conducted a flight test on June 23, 2025, in which the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, successfully acquired, tracked and reported missile target data to the Command and Control Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC). This was the radar’s first flight test tracking a live Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) representative target.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 16:00
