Flight Test Other-26a

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), in cooperation with U.S. Space Force and U.S. Northern Command, conducted a flight test on June 23, 2025, in which the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, successfully acquired, tracked and reported missile target data to the Command and Control Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC). This was the radar’s first flight test tracking a live Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) representative target.
|06.23.2025
|06.24.2025 16:00
|Video Productions
|967936
|250624-D-D0500-1006
|1006
|DOD_111095091
|00:02:35
|ALASKA, US
|1
|1
