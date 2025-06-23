Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMFS Panel 1: Threats to Regional Maritime Security B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MAURITIUS

    06.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy Sailors, and African and international partners attend a panel during the African Maritime Forces Summit 2025 in Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius, June 24, 2025. The African Maritime Forces Summit is a summit that seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967935
    VIRIN: 250624-M-RT859-1002
    Filename: DOD_111095060
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMFS Panel 1: Threats to Regional Maritime Security B-Roll, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download