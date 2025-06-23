USS Bainbridge Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – (June 24, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) departs Naval Station Norfolk, June 24, for a regularly scheduled deployment as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, comprised of nearly 4,500 Sailors, will deploy to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. The GRFCSG will deploy as an integrated naval force in support of economic prosperity, national security, and national defense. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)
