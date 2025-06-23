Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bainbridge Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anderson Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. – (June 24, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) departs Naval Station Norfolk, June 24, for a regularly scheduled deployment as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, comprised of nearly 4,500 Sailors, will deploy to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. The GRFCSG will deploy as an integrated naval force in support of economic prosperity, national security, and national defense. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967933
    VIRIN: 250624-N-KK394-5001
    Filename: DOD_111095016
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

