    CSAF, CMSAF's Message to Airmen

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, deliver remarks to Airmen at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2025. During their remarks, Gen. Allvin and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi discussed the future of Air Force operations, plans to re-optimize force structures and their continued dedication to Airmen development. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 15:00
    Location: US

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force

