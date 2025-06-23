Navy 250th Birthday Call-Out from USS Frank Cable (AS-40) Crew Members

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS-40) wish Happy Birthday to the U.S. Navy in front of the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Crew members partnered with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the National Park Service to beautify the visitor center by picking up trash, breaking down cement, and clearing overgrowth. Their community service is being highlighted as part of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of the community support initiative. Frank Cable is homeported in Guam and is currently on patrol supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)