    Navy 250th Birthday Call-Out from USS Frank Cable (AS-40) Crew Members

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS-40) wish Happy Birthday to the U.S. Navy in front of the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Crew members partnered with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the National Park Service to beautify the visitor center by picking up trash, breaking down cement, and clearing overgrowth. Their community service is being highlighted as part of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of the community support initiative. Frank Cable is homeported in Guam and is currently on patrol supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 14:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 967927
    VIRIN: 250620-N-PW030-1001
    Filename: DOD_111094904
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    readiness
    warfighting
    lethality
    AmericasNavy250
    Laulima Navy
    Navy250
    Navy 250th Birthday

