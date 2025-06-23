Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Committee Considers Nominations for Centcom, Eucom

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    The Senate Armed Forces Committee receives testimony during a nomination hearing in Washington, June 24, 2025, from Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, who is being considered for commander of U.S. European Command and supreme allied commander Europe; and Navy Vice Adm. Charles B. Cooper II, who is being considered for commander of U.S. Central Command.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 14:22
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 02:10:24
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

