Senate Committee Considers Nominations for Centcom, Eucom

The Senate Armed Forces Committee receives testimony during a nomination hearing in Washington, June 24, 2025, from Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, who is being considered for commander of U.S. European Command and supreme allied commander Europe; and Navy Vice Adm. Charles B. Cooper II, who is being considered for commander of U.S. Central Command.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 14:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|967912
|Filename:
|DOD_111094755
|Length:
|02:10:24
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
