Missouri River Operations

Staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District's Missouri River Project Office, place riprap along the banks of the Missouri River to help prevent erosion and recover upstream barges used for riprap placement prior to winter storage November 15, 2025. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Delanie Stafford)