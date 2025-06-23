Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Evaporation Pond and Surrounding Area B-Roll

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    B-roll of the Evaporation Pond and surrounding area at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 24, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967909
    VIRIN: 250624-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_111094682
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Evaporation Pond and Surrounding Area B-Roll, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    49thWing, HollomanAFB, HollomanEvaporationPond, HAFB

