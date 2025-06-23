DOD Leaders Brief Senate Subcommittee Regarding Navy, USMC Posture

Navy Secretary John C. Phelan; Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps; and Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, acting chief of naval operations, testify regarding the Navy and Marine Corps posture in light of the fiscal year 2026 budget proposal during a Senate Appropriations Committee defense subcommittee hearing in Washington, June 24, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 13:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|967908
|Filename:
|DOD_111094674
|Length:
|01:40:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
