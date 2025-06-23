Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOD Leaders Brief Senate Subcommittee Regarding Navy, USMC Posture

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Secretary John C. Phelan; Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps; and Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, acting chief of naval operations, testify regarding the Navy and Marine Corps posture in light of the fiscal year 2026 budget proposal during a Senate Appropriations Committee defense subcommittee hearing in Washington, June 24, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 13:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 967908
    Filename: DOD_111094674
    Length: 01:40:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Leaders Brief Senate Subcommittee Regarding Navy, USMC Posture, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download