Blacksnakes fuel up for training

F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing fly in formation with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing in the skies over Indiana, May 29, 2025. The F-16s received fuel from the tanker in the midst of training air-to-air dogfighting maneuvers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)