F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing fly in formation with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing in the skies over Indiana, May 29, 2025. The F-16s received fuel from the tanker in the midst of training air-to-air dogfighting maneuvers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967906
|VIRIN:
|250529-Z-BX530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111094638
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blacksnakes fuel up for training, by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS
