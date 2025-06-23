Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnakes fuel up for training

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing fly in formation with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing in the skies over Indiana, May 29, 2025. The F-16s received fuel from the tanker in the midst of training air-to-air dogfighting maneuvers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967906
    VIRIN: 250529-Z-BX530-1001
    Filename: DOD_111094638
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: INDIANA, US

    air refueling
    122nd fighter wing
    Grissom Air Reserve Base
    kc-135
    f-16

